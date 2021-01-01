Omega Cold Press 365 Juice Cube Silver Masticating Slow Juicer And Nutrition System

The Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer & Nutrition System is an 8-in-1 solution for juicing fruits and vegetables and making baby foods, nut butters, nut milks, pasta and sorbets. The unique cube-shaped design neatly stores all accessories. Its cold press technology, reduces heat and air exposure for juices that are higher in vitamins, enzymes and nutrients. The powerful 3-stage auger extracts every drop of juice for greater output with less foam and better taste. Once you are done clean up is a breeze with a quick sink rinse or placement in the top-rack of your dishwasher. Color: Red