From la colombe

La Colombe Cold Brew Coffee - Nitro Extra Bold - 9 Fluid Ounce, 12 Count – Dark Roast, Singe-Origin - Made With Real Ingredients - Grab and Go Coffee

$36.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

READY TO DRINK: Experience the rich and smooth taste of Extra Bold Cold Brew double-filtered, cold-pressed coffee in 12 convenient, pre-made, chilled cans. REAL INGREDIENTS: Single origin, fully washed and sun-dried coffee beans from Brazil THE NEXT GENERATION OF COFFEE: We use nitrous oxide to create a consitently silky, thick texture. A specially designed sip-thru lid heightens the experience with every sip. EXTRA BOLD CAFFEIENE KICK: Get the most bang for your buck with the equivalent of 2.75 cups of coffee in each cold-pressed espresso drink.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com