Prep & Savour Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Mason Jar Drink Dispenser, Stainless Steel Spigot And Mesh Filter, 1 Gallon

$85.99
In stock
Never run out of cold brew again! This Cold Brew Coffee Maker fits snugly onto your fridge shelf and the airtight lid keeps coffee fresh for up to 2 weeks. Crafted from thick, high-quality glass with a large one gallon capacity, which ensures that you enjoy an ample supply of this refreshing and mood lifting beverage that provides a great alternative to hot coffee.

