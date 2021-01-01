The Colby backless nook is perfect for any small kitchen space. Create a cozy spot in any corner of your kitchen perfect for meals and conversation. This nook provides just the right amount of space and function. Built in hidden storage can be found under the L-shaped bench seat. This piece can easily fit five people comfortably around it. The set is completed with a traditional walnut wood finish that will complement any home decor. This set includes a corner unit, bench and table. Linon Colby Walnut Dining Table, Wood with Wood/Dark Brown Wood Base | KNK150WALABU