Safavieh Colby 5-Light Rustic Sphered Solid Pendant, Dark Grey

Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable frame for long lasting longevityEasy to clean and maintainMinor assembly neededColor: Dark GreyShade Color: Dark GreyItem Dimensions: 16.75 in. W x 16.75 in. D x 24.5-96.5 in. HCrafted with IronShade Material: 100% MetalCord Color: BrownCord Length: 84 in.Pendant Dimension: 84 in.Lamp Certification: ETLCanopy Dimensions: 4.8 in W x 4.8 in. D x 1 in. HLight Bulb Base Type: E26Type of Bulb Included: LED ST58 4WMax Wattage: Type "A" 60W or CFL 13W or LED 9WLumen: 420Quantity of Bulbs: 5Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some item's color may vary slightly.Before cleaning any lamp shade or fixture, disconnect the power source. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid the use of chemicals and household cleaners as they may damage the finish.