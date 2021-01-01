Coir Door Mat (Tree With Birds)

A doormat that is both functional and beautiful is a hard find. But with this decorative doormat, you can now give a stylish twist to an old boring piece of essential. An interesting Tree with Birds print will instantly attract attention. The natural coir fiber construction is known for its strength and durability. It also ensures a lesser risk of slipping and falling. The coir doormat material is perfect for scrapping off all the dirt and mud from your shoes before entering the house. This item is sold on a per piece basis.