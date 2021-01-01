From lanparte

Lanparte 15' Coiled SDI Cable with Right Angle Connectors #SDI-C-15

$30.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Cable Length:15' (38.10cm) Connectors: Right Angle Connectors Weight:65g (2.29 oz)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com