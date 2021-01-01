From artistica home
Cohesion Program Nico Upholstered Barstool 01-2222-896-40-01
Mid-Century design in mahogany and select hardwoods. The upholstered barstool is available in standard fabric 153671, a linen and cotton blend with a soft hand in a natural greige coloration. The Bianco finish is a white wash tone with wire brushing.|Seat 20W x 19D x 30.5H. Mahogany frame. Available in standard fabric 153671 - A linen and cotton blend with a soft hand in a natural greige coloration. Contents: 80% Cotton, 20% Linen.|COHESION PROGRAM|