Cohen-Arazi 1-Light Unique / Statement Geometric Pendant

Features:Signature clear crystalShape: SquareUnique pendant chandelierFree form designFixture installed as ceiling close up or pendantFlush mounted: YesLength: 8.5 InchesFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 1Secondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: CrystalFinish: ChromeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Hand Blown Glass: NoPrimary Material: MetalMetal Type: SteelGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: OtherDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: MR16Recommended Bulb Shape: SpotlightBulb Base: GU10/Bi-pinDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 50Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: CanadaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: WITB Bulb Included: NoDesigner: Glow Crystal LightingDesigner Type: In-HouseHanging Method: RodDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:Bulb type: 50W GU10 bulbCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 5.25Overall Height (Hanging): 89.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 17.5Body Width - Side to Side: 5.5Body Depth - Front to Back: 5.5Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: None