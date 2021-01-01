Howard Miller Cogwheel I Gallery Wall Clock 625-725 – Charcoal & Aged Silver Finish, Metal Gears, Arabic Numerals, Industrial Home Décor, Quartz Movement

WALL CLOCK: Attract everyone’s attention in the room by hanging this eye-catching oversized wall clock from Howard Miller. Featuring three metal gears in a Charcoal and Aged Silver finish, this decorative clock looks great in an industrial-style home or workplace. DURABLE: The lower left gear in this antique clock displays Arabic numerals and bar-style markers, the top gear features round and square cutouts while the third gear has spokes that indicate the hours in each gear. Black hands are added for a coordinated look. HIGH QUALITY: Display this reliable wall clock anywhere from your living room, workplace, to the garage to bring an antique look. This clock helps you to stay connected with your loved ones by setting the three metal gears in different time zones as desired. DIMENSIONS: This Howard Miller wall clock has a height of 34.25 inches (87 cm), a width of 35 inches (89 cm), and a depth of 2.25 inches (6 cm). Powered and operated by a quartz movement with soft ticking and requires AA batteries (not included). HOWARD MILLER: Founded in 1926 and still family-owned in its third generation, Howard Miller is the world's leading clock company and a respected brand name in fine specialty furnishings such as curio cabinets, wine, and bar furnishings, custom storage cabinets, and SmartMoves adjustable height desks.