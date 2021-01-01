From highland dunes
Cogswell Seashells 32.08 in. x 18.5 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat
Advertisement
Features:Non-wovenAnti-Fatigue: NoProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: Synthetic FiberMaterial Details: All Weather: YesLocation: OutdoorText: No TextPattern: Other/No PatternTheme: OtherHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: Not SeasonalColor: BlackNon-Slip Backing: YesCleaning Method: Garden HoseLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaCollegiate/Professional: Spefications:CE Certified: Certifications: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUL Listed: CPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoDimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.28Overall Width: 18.5Overall Length: 32.08Overall Product Weight: 2.4Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty: