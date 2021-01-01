From furniture findstm

Furniture FindsTM Coffee Tables - Natural Oak-Tone Rustic Industrial Coffee Table

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Natural Oak-Tone Rustic Industrial Coffee Table. Center your living space space in rustic yet contemporary style thanks to this coffee table, featuring a linear profile with gridded metal accenting. Its lower shelf provides extra storage and display space for books, photos and more. 21.65'' W x 18.5'' H x 37.4'' DOne lower shelfMulti-density fiberboard / medium-density fiberboard / engineered wood / ironImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com