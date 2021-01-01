Otto & Ben Coffee Table with Smart Lift Top Folding Round Faux Leather Trunk Ottomans Bench Foot Rest, 30", Ivory

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: use it as a ottoman, coffee table, bench, foot stool, accent furniture SMART LIFT TOP: lid that swings open on either side, so you don't have to clear the top every time you open it EASY SET UP & FOLD AWAY: designed to fold into a flat board and can be stored inside the lid. Super easy setup: simply unfold, position base piece and cover. Sets up in seconds into a sturdy and stable storage ottoman bench PERFECT FOR SPACE SAVING NEEDS: spacious hidden storage space for loose odds and ends STURDY CONSTRUCTION: constructed with Medium-Density Fiberboard for stability