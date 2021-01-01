Coffee Table With 2-Solid Wood Legs

After a curated three-course feast and plenty of conversation, your dinner might be over - but that doesn't mean the party has to stop. Invite guests into the den for a nightcap with just a few elegant essentials. Start on the sofas with piles of plush patterned pillows and chic shag throw blankets to make the atmosphere more casual and cozy, perfect for curling up. Then, add a little ambiance with sleek silver lamps atop end tables around the room. And finally, let this contemporary coffee table sit center stage atop a knotted rug. Founded atop two solid wood legs, this solid wood design it offers a clean-lined top with a white finish so it can beautifully blend into any abode. Let it sit solo, or use it to dole out trays of tasty dessert tarts and champagne to let your friends know they're more than welcome to linger.