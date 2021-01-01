Coffee Table, 2 Layers 1.5Cm Thick Marble MDF Rectangle 39.37" L Tabletop Iron Coffee Table , Dining Room, Black Top, Black Leg

Product DescriptionThis is our beautiful and practical coffee table, which is perfect to outfit your living room. It brings modern style to your living room and blends well with any home Decor. The open shelf design adds an extra storage space to your room. And yet, the honeycomb plate top, particle board shelf and metal frame create a contemporary look and make the table durable. It is suitable for bedroom, living room or play room, you can use it as a coffee table, TV stand or end table. Are you looking for such a chic coffee table? Just take this one home. Specifications:1. Color: Black Metal leg, Black Marble Texture2. Material: Metal Frame Wood Marble Texture3. Imitation Marble Texture4. Assembled Dimensions: (39.37 x 20.07 x 18.11) / (100 x 50.98 x 46)cm(L x W x H)5. Item Weight: 28.5lbs / 12.93kg6. Shipping Weight: 29.1lbs / 13.2kg7. Box Dimensions: (40.94 x 22.04 x 4.7) / (103.99 x 55.98 x 11.94)cm(L x W x H)Package Includes:-- 1 x Coffee Table Color: Grey