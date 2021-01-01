BonJour Coffee Self-Insulated Stainless Steel French Press, 33.8-Ounce, Triomphe

Classic European elegance and practical construction unite in the BonJour Coffee 8-Cup Triomphe Stainless Steel French Press. Bring this gleaming stainless steel French press to the table to serve delicious mochas, lattes and cappuccinos along with croissants and scones. The stylish press brews 33.8 ounces of coffee, or eight 4-ounce espresso-sized cups. This beautiful press complements every kitchen and makes a sophisticated statement when serving coffee and espresso-based beverages. The double-wall insulated stainless steel carafe keeps coffee hot longer, while the innovative hollow handle stays cool to the touch. With the patented BonJour Flavor Lock system integrated into the stainless steel plunger, the brewing process can be stopped right in the coffee press when the desired strength is reached. And a convenient filtering lid feature helps reduce sediment in cups of espresso and gourmet coffee beverages.