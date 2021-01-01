From caso design
Caso Design Coffee One 10-Cup Stainless Steel Drip Coffee Maker, Stainless Steel and Black
CASO Design specializes in unique, innovative products that exceed expectations with German design and engineering. Sweeten your morning by waking up to the fresh aroma of coffee with Caso's Coffee One filter coffee maker. Featuring glass touch controls with a large easy-to-read display, Coffee One's brewing system makes delicious aromatic coffee that remains fresh up to 30 minutes with your choice of two holding temperatures. Color: Stainless Steel and Black.