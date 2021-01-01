Coffee Mugs Set - Mug Gift Set For Men Women Dad Mom, 17 Oz Large Coffee Mug Set Of 6 With Handle, Ceramic Mugs For Coffee Tea And Cocoa, Brown

Perfect Capacity!Each coffee mug holds 16oz,(without filling it to the very top), set of 6. they are perfect for cappuccino, coffee, tea, cocoa, mulled drinks.You can also use them for breakfast cereals with milk,or for soup.Healthy Porcelain!Made of durable porcelain, a type of premium LEAD-FREE and ceramic, chip-resistant and more sturdy than stoneware.Microwave, dishware, oven, and freezer safe.The Large handles don't get hot in the microwave.Decorate your life!The color is perfect and the texture around the mug that matches any kitchen or home decor style.The smooth glaze inside the mugs is classic and elegant that makes it great for Office or Home. it also the perfect gift idea to your Family, Friends.