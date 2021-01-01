Coffee Mugs - 12 Ounce For Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Set Of 6, Cool Assorted Colors

PRO-GRADE PORCELAIN COFFEE MUGSThese Sweese mugs are made of durable porcelain, a type of premium LEAD-FREE, compared with plastic materials, they are healthier.Easy to clean that they go into the dishwasher.WHITE GLAZE INSIDEThese Sweese coffee mugs are very attractive. What deserves to be mentioned the most is the white glaze inside. It's classic and elegant. It also makes the beverages look more appetizing with the white background.Best Gift OptionThe mugs are well made and appear durable, they would make a beautiful gift for housewarming, bridal shower, Christmas, birthday, etc.