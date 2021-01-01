From nearly natural

Nearly Natural Coffee Leaf Artificial Plant in Sandstone Bowl (Real Touch), Green Silk Tree 30"

$144.99
In stock
Description

Made with real to the touch material, this coffee leaf artificial plant flaunts a lifelike appearance. Its copious amount of delicate, brilliant green leaves fill up an earthy sandstone bowl, giving your indoor living space a lovely green accent. At 30 inches tall, this artificial plant would look great on your work desk beside a monitor or laptop. | Nearly Natural Coffee Leaf Artificial Plant in Sandstone Bowl (Real Touch), Green Silk Tree 30"

