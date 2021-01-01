Willz Coffee Grinder with Easy On/Off Button, 200W, Stainless Steel

Consistent Grinds Every Time – the Willz coffee grinder gives you perfect consistency at the touch of a button. It is so convenient and simple to operate it will change your coffee making routine forever and give you a great tasting cup of coffee everytime! Compact & Stylish – With its modern stainless steel look it will match any kitchen décor and take up minimum space on the counter, or easily store it in a cabniet or drawer if needed. Easy to use on/off button: The Willz grinder won’t operate without the cover on as an added safety feature. A dedicated storage and transparent lid lets you monitor grinding and seals the grinding bowl to perfectly store your freshly ground coffee. Powerful & Efficient - The Willz 60g, 200 Watt coffee grinder allows you to enjoy fresher and more flavorful coffee at home. You can pour in up to 60g of coffee beans to grind coffee for a vareity of preparations; drip coffee, espresso, French Press, pour over and more. Easy to clean - Convienent cleaning brush is included for quickly and easily removing any remaining coffee grounds in the grinder or lid., Manufacturer: Willz