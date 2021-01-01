Good Design Works Coffee Couple Women | Tea Mug | Marble Cup | Wedding Gift Ideas | Pink or Black Available, One size

Stylish & classic - ceramic mug with Pink and Grey marble effects. A stylish and on trend Coffee cup for the fashionable tea or coffee lover. Available in Pink or black Strong & durable- dishwasher and Microwave Safe. Practical Coffee mugs with a twist to make it both fun & functional. A standard size to get the right CAFFEINE fix & fit on most coasters. Great gift idea - perfect cute mug idea for a wedding gift - matching his and hers ! great Coffee mugs for men & women Perfect for home & office - make your colleagues, friends and family envious of your new favorite tea cup or ceramic Coffee Mug Large Coffee mugs - no need for a dainty teacup, get your CAFFEINE fix with a large coffee Mug. An important tool alongside your kettles, teapots and teabags !, Weight: 0.29 Kilograms, Manufacturer: SUCK UK