Ovente Coffee and Milk Frother Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Carafe (7oz Frothing/ 14oz Heating) with 2 BPA-Free Magnetic Whisks, Multi Purpose with 600 Watts Induction Base, Silver FR2008S

Multi-purpose - With this magical frothing tool, you can choose to make your foamy froth either hot or cold. Also, you can use the tool as a warmer to heat up milk, water, or hot chocolate. With just one touch, you can enjoy a frothy latte and silky cappuccino. High Quality - Made with high-grade double-wall stainless steel, the insulated carafe maintains the beverage's temperature using a 600W heating element. This state-of-the-art milk frother only needs a few seconds to get the job done. Safe - Built-in auto shut-off safety feature turns off the milk frother if there is no liquid detected in the carafe. Silicone carafe wrap helps you safely handle the carafe without burning your hands. Dishwasher Safe - With this milk frother, cleaning up is made easy. The stainless steel carafe and magnetic whisks are dishwasher safe. Great Value - With its 600W induction base for rapid heating/frothing, built-in cord storage, double-wall stainless steel carafe, and 2 BPA-free magnetic whisks, this tool offers an unbeatable value! US-based Customer Service lets you buy with confidence. Ovente warranties that the product shall be free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use and conditions, for 1 year from the original purchase date.