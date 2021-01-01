Boyel Living Coffee 17 in. Storage Cabinet with shelf, Brown

The storage cabinet with a 2-layer large open storage space, you can store your books, CDs, DVDs, vases, photo frames, decorations, and collectibles. The most important thing is that it is composed of MDF veneer material and composite wood structure. The base is stable and the structure is firm. Therefore, its load-bearing capacity is very strong and can be used for a long time. Due to the smooth surface, you can easily wipe the stain with a damp cloth. And it's fixed with screws, so you can assemble it quickly and easily. So it is the perfect complement to your home. Color: Coffee.