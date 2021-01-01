Coe Kids Desk / Activity Chair

Kiddy chairs with the right height and made of child-safe materials are essential for your little one to learn and play safely. Check out how the kid's chair set can complement an existing kiddy small table or add more seats in the playroom. Hardy plastic shells - the toddler chairs feature plastic shells that are water and stain-resistant, meaning that only casual wipe-downs (which even Junior could perhaps manage so you don’t have to) are required. Easy-to-care-for kids furniture pieces that please both the eternally harassed parent and forever energetic tykes in the house - hooray! Sturdy beech wood legs - the child seat comes with extremely hardy and durable beech wood legs that are reinforced with metal cross structures for enhanced stability. This means you can be assured that the toddler chair will remain stable and wouldn’t topple over easily even if your little one loves hopping on and off it. Color: Yellow