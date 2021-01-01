Codi-Lee Oriental Blue Area Rug

Relaxed and cozy, enjoy the warmer months in a relaxed atmosphere! This remarkable outdoor rug adds the charm and serenity of a second living room to your outdoor space. But also in any other area, you will add a piece of art to your home. The Torres collection offers the ideal Rug for every taste and every floor, whether modern with an abstract design or more classic with oriental decorations. Furthermore, used-look makes the design look even more unique. These rugs are manufactured to a high standard from versatile polypropylene and can withstand the worst weather conditions without losing their color. The yarn is also remarkably exceptionally easy to clean and handle. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'3"