Code Privacy Wall Lounge Chair by Bernhardt Design (2140_3448_025)

Unqiue in shape and design, the Code Privacy Wall Lounge Chair is fully upholstered with attached privacy walls. This comfortable chair is perfect for all kinds of environments. Whether it be at a lounge, workspace, or industrial area, the chair will complete any setting. Made of upholstered farbic with a cushioned seat where it comes in a range of colors. The lounge chair also comes in a loveseat, and spacious enough to seat two. This product is Greengaurd certified. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive.