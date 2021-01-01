Code Gifts - click to show more designs! Bug Hunter Funny Programming Coding IT Gift Black Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you know next words - Database, SQL, Python, C++, Java, C#, JavaScript, JS, HTML, CSS, Node, Ruby, PHP - grab this gift right now! Get this funny IT programming gift for your programmer and coder friends, for all the computer science and computer engineering students! If you are a debugger, geek, Web developer, software engineer, or just write a code, then this is the gift for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only