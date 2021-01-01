Coconut Oil: Coconut Oil Cookbook and Coconut Oil Recipes: Amazing Coconut Oil Recipes for Beautiful and Healthy Skin and Hair Dr. Michael Ericsson Au

Coconut Oil: Coconut Oil Cookbook and Coconut Oil Recipes: Amazing Coconut Oil Recipes for Beautiful and Healthy Skin and Hair! Read on your PC, Mac, smart phone or tablet.This book contains proven steps and strategies on how to make homemade solutions for your hair and skin, with coconut oil as the main ingredient.The first few chapters will discuss the benefits and qualities that make coconut oil effective in moisturizing and nourishing your skin and hair. You’ll also learn about the different types of coconut oil, so you won’t end up choosing those that are actually unhealthy. In addition, you will find helpful tips on how to make coconut oil even more effective. What about the recipes? Worry not, since this book features dozens of coconut oil concoctions you can try – without spending a lot, and definitely without having to exert much effort. Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn...The Essential Nutrients of Coconut OilThe Different kinds of Coconut OilCoconut Oil for Healthy SkinCoconut Oil Recipes for Skin CareCoconut Oil for Healthy HairCoconut Oil Recipes for Hair CareMuch, much more!The Essential Nutrients of Coconut OilCoconut oil is considered the healthiest oil in the world. It is a natural source of good saturated fats. It is an excellent base oil used in many products for the hair and skin. However, back in the 1960s and up to the early 2000s, health experts did not consider it healthy because of a study done by a doctor. Americans avoided consumption of the coconut oil due to its purported negative effects. It was pointed out in the study that the saturated fats present in the oil are unhealthy. These fats supposedly contribute to an increased level in blood cholesterol and may result to higher risks of developing heart diseases.Later on, scientists and other doctors found out that the study wasn’t done in a professional and consistent manner. Test results turned out to be biased and flawed. The numbers of test subjects were insufficient to represent a population and were specifically chosen to yield results that could back up the doctor’s claim regarding the unhealthy effects of coconut oil. As other scientists performed studies regarding the health benefits of coconut oil, it started to become popular in the United States. Some remain skeptical but right now, many health experts and organizations recognize the coconut oil’s many health benefits. Nowadays, the online world is teeming with articles and eBooks about the positive changes coconut oil can make to someone's overall health. As commonly stated in these resources, coconut oil aids in weight loss and lowers blood cholesterol.