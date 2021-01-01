Yes To Coconut Hydrating Single-Use Facial Paper Mask, 0.67 fl oz

Yes To Coconut Hydrating Facial Paper Mask, Single-Use, 0.67 Fl Oz YES TO COCONUT HYDRATING SINGLE-USE FACIAL PAPER MASK: Yes to face mask that provides deep hydration without leaving skin greasy. EFFECTIVE INGREDIENTS: Ultra-hydrating Coconut Oil. 98% Natural Ingredients. SKIN SOLUTION: Moisturizes to help skin look refreshed and smoothed. YES TO COCONUTS: Formulated for dry skin to provide the ultimate hydration. Coconut Oil and Extract are rich in fatty acids which help retain the moisture, leaving skin silky smooth. YES TO PRODUCTS: 95%+ natural, effective and cruelty-free. Formulated without over 2,000 questionable ingredients including SLS, parabens, and silicones. Dermatologist tested. Yes To Coconut natural skincare for dry skin: Yes To Coconut Hydrating Face Wipes Yes to Coconut Energizing Coffee Peel-Off Mask, Single-Use Yes To Coconut Lip Balm Yes To Coconut Micellar Water Face Cleanser Yes To effective skincare without the compromise. We're proud to offer products made with 95% natural ingredients, that are always dermatologist tested and cruelty-free. Our mission Created with a belief that everyone deserves high quality, good-for-you skincare at a price that won't break the bank, Yes To helped lead the industry by introducing a collection of fruit and veggie based products that deliver on their promises. We remain dedicated to ensuring everything we do meets our four brand pillars Nature We look to nature for inspiration and our ingredients to deliver 95% natural and effective skincare. Quality Our dedication to the highest quality standards and formulations means no compromises. Solutions We create intuitive skin care solutions that take the hard work out of finding the right routine. Partnership We foster supporting each other through the shared struggles and experiences on the journey of changing skin.