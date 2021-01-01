RENPURE Coconut Creme Deep Treatment Masque 12 Ounce

COCONUT HAIR MASK: This hair treatment is a rich, creamy Coconut formula infused with antioxidants and vitamins that provide your locks with an intensive conditioning treatment that helps give way to super smooth, healthy, nourished hair. CARE FOR CURLS: Ditch the suds with a cleansing conditioner made for curls. This non-foaming system replaces shampoo and conditioner, eliminating damage from shampoo while preserving hair’s natural oils and nutrients. HAIR CARE THAT CARES: From non-sulfate shampoos and conditioners that nourish and thicken hair, to styling products and treatments that restore with plant-based ingredients, Renpure is specially formulated to deliver the best care for your hair. RENPURE IS MADE FOR YOU: We use gentle, plant-based cleansers with carefully chosen ingredients to create nourishing, safe formulas for all our hair and body care products. RENPURE QUALITY: All of our hair & body care is plant-based & free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, gluten, phthalates, propylene glycol & bad vibes. We care for you as much as we care for our family & work to provide the best quality products we can.