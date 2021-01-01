Puracy Coconut & Vanilla Natural Body Wash Shower Gel - 16 fl oz

Over 20,000 5-Star Reviews. Our Best Selling and Highest Rated Product. Puracy Natural Body Wash is a balanced blend of luxurious cleansers, emollients, and essential oils which clean, soften, and refresh all skin types. We designed it to be versatile enough to wash every body part. This thick liquid formula features Coco Glycinate, an exclusive coconut-based surfactant which produces lot of foam without disrupting the stratum corneum layer of your skin. When you disrupt this layer with a needlessly harsh cleanser, you create irritation, dryness, and redness. Our formula thoroughly cleans yet leaves this crucial layer unfazed. This allows your skin to feel soft, fresh, and moisturized. Designed for men and women to be used as a daily body wash, shower gel, or bubble bath. This clinical-grade formula is safe for those with sensitive skin or skin conditions such as eczema and dermatitis. The balanced aromas brighten and energize your bathing experience. The proprietary blend of renewable ingredients is family friendly and free from harsh chemicals and fumes. This product is 99.95percent Natural, per Puracy's 'What Natural Means to Us' definition available on our website.