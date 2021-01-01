From love you a latte shop
'Cocoa' Coffee Mug
Features:Set Size: 1Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Primary Material: CeramicWith Handle: Color: WhitePattern: Solid ColorSubject: No SubjectAnimals: People: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care & Cleaning Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesChip Resistant: NoStackable: NoCapacity: 11PTFE Free: NoLead Free: BPA Free: NoPFOA Free: Commercial Microwave Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoNSF Certified: NoFDA Approved: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 4.75Cup/Mug Weight: 1.5Assembly:Warranty: