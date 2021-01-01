Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Wash With Shea Butter, 13.5 Ounce, 6 Count

Moisturizing Body Wash: This moisturizing body wash formula features ethically and sustainably sourced Raw Shea and Cocoa Butter to provide ultimate moisture for your skin, leaving it soft and smooth Natural Moisture: Featuring plant derived ingredients, this rich body wash with cocoa cream scent cleanses, hydrates and softens skin, leaving it smooth and refreshed; No sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or gluten Finest Ingredients: We strive to use only the finest natural, raw ingredients to bring you soft, beautiful hair and skin. We support sustainable production of Shea and Cocoa Butter and Coconut Oil worldwide Choose What's Real: Our beauty products and hair and skin treatments feature real, plant-based ingredients in formulas that really work to hydrate and soften, from lip balm to bar soap to body butter Palmer's: Our Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Olive Oil, and Vitamin E product lines include creams, balms, lotions, oils and soaps plus face, lip, and hair care, pregnancy and stretch mark care