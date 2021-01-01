From safavieh
2'3"x7' Coco Loomed Runner Ivory/Orange - Safavieh
Coco Indoor Outdoor rugs coordinate busy living areas in fabulous decor fashion. Coco rugs are durable floor coverings styled in a wide selection of patterns and decorative colors. Machine loomed of long-wearing polypropylene, Coco is resistant to the weather, stains and fading from the sun. Coordinate indoor and outdoor living spaces with fashion-right Coco all-weather rugs by Safavieh. Power loomed of long-wearing polypropylene, beautiful cut pile Coco rugs stand up to tough outdoor conditions with the aesthetics of indoor rugs. Size: 2'3"X7' Runner. Color: Ivory/Orange. Pattern: Geometric.