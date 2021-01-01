Coco Drive Upholstered Bed From Kyle Schuneman - Eastern King - Blue Velvet - Bedroom Furniture sold by Apt2B

The Coco Drive Upholstered Bed is inspired by all the dramatic glamour of Art Deco design. The stair step, channel-tufted headboard and low-profile footboard bring instant drama to any room. The Coco Drive has an utterly classic style and regal demeanor that doesn't sacrifice comfort. Flip through your favorite fashion magazine or read your favorite literary classic while resting against the soft, channel-tufted headboard. The low-profile footboard provides an understated balance to the regal headboard.