Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden: Recipes for Beautiful Beverages with a Botanical Twist (Unique Craft Cocktails) Katie Stryjewski

Botany for Bartenders“Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden is perfect for stirring things up and taking your drinks to a new level.” —The Two Classy Chics#1 New release in Garnishing Meals, and Food ScienceStep inside a bartender’s apothecary, forage for garnishes, and craft some of the most popular cocktails, mocktails, and beverages. This beautifully photographed compendium of craft cocktails includes examples of garnishes and interesting ingredients to give any drink a botanical twist.The go-to reference for classic and modern cocktail recipes. Whether it’s adding a basil sprig or infusing gin with peaches; Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden gives you the ability to make classic cocktails and the confidence to craft innovative concoctions. Alongside recipes of some of the most popular cocktails come new-fangled libations, non-alcoholic equivalents, and instructions to create gorgeous garnishes.Creating your very own herb bar and garnish garden for craft cocktails. A cocktail recipe book from the wild; Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden features examples of garnishes and general know-how. With a reference guide of herbal and floral flavors that complement different spirits, and details about what to plant and how to grow your very own herb bar, you can craft cocktail recipes alongside nature.Inside, learn about herbs and their uses as well as:General instructions on creating a garnish gardenThe difference between a high ball and a coupe glassWhich bar tools are “must haves” for a home cocktail set-upIf you enjoyed books like The Drunken Botanist, The Wildcrafting Brewer, Shrubs, or Beautiful Booze, then you’ll love Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden.