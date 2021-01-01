From kiss my face
Cocktail Picks Handmade Toothpicks 4.7" 100ct Red Beads with Rope
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 4.7 elegant handmade bamboo Toothpicks with Red Beads & Rope Cocktail Picks are easy and attractive to decor and pierce through garnish Cocktail Picks for appetizer display for finger food such as fruit, sandwiches and mini burgers 100ct of Cocktail Picks could serve 20-person-party and attract your guests on the appetizer These Disposable Cocktail Picks made of high quality of bamboo