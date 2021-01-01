This Cockscomb and Strawflower Wreath gives the impression that a lush garden has been grown and designed just for this wreath! Very pretty and traditionally lush dried flowers include the velvety textured cockscomb celosia and long-lasting strawflowers. Since this wreath also contains preserved salal leaves, DO NOT hang outdoors or in rooms with moisture in the air, such as kitchens with steam kettles or bathrooms! The color from the preserved leaves will bleed and stain your wall or door. Size: 22" H x 22" W x 5" D