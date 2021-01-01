From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art "Coca Cola Bottle Patent 1937 White" Canvas Art by Claire Doherty Gold Ornate Frame
Advertisement
Trademark Fine Art "Coca Cola Bottle Patent 1937 White" Canvas Art by Claire Doherty Gold Ornate Frame:Artist: Claire DohertySubject: Inanimate ObjectsStyle: contemporaryReady to hangHigh qualityPrinted using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking processReproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originalsGiclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectors