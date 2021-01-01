From kichler
KICHLER Cobson 7.5 in. 1-Light Olde Bronze Convertible Pendant Light with Natural Brass Accents
The KICHLER Cobson 7.5 in. 1-Light Olde Bronze Convertible Pendant or Semi Flush Light features industrial design and natural brass accents that add timeless aesthetic appeal to your space. This fixture can be used as a semi-flush ceiling light or as a pendant light depending on your preference. The fully functional paddle switch allows for convenient use. This vanity light is made of superior quality steel to ensure lasting use.