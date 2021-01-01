Cobra Table Lamp by Martinelli Luce - Color: Red - Finish: Red - (629/US/RO)

Although Elio Marinelli designed the Cobra Table Lamp by Martinelli Luce in 1968, its sleek and modern design is as refreshing now as it was then. Equally, as striking in its appearance and agility as its namesake, this lamp swivels 360 degrees to position its articulating head in the desired direction, while its circular base supports its weight. One of the first lighting fixtures produced with a special resin molding construction, its glossy finish reflects the bright light that emits from its slinking dome shade. An award-winning lighting brand, Martinelli Luce is synonymous with forward-thinking contemporary table and floor lamps and an ever-expanding line of ultramodern pendants. Notable Martinelli Luce fixtures include the futuristic Pipistrello table lamp, the abstract Circular Pol pendant, and the mid-century modern Serpentine Lamp. Martinelli Luce fixtures feature a 1-year warranty and in-stock items ship from the US while special orders are dispatched directly from its Italian production facility; all returns are subject to a 25% restocking fee. Shape: Abstract. Color: Red. Finish: Red