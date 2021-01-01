From master chef inc
Coaxial Cable Right Angle Connector 10 Pack for Tight Corners and Flat Panel TV Mounting 90 Degree F Type Adapter for Coax Cable and Wall Plates
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with Satellite (Including DIRECTV and Dish Network), Cable TV and Internet (including Comcast, Cox, and Charter), and Off-Air Antenna systems. Manufactured from high quality, weather resistant material for exceptional quality and extremely low signal attenuation. Designed for indoor use. Great for hard to reach locations, such as behind furniture, flat panel TVs, A/V equipment, and other Coaxial uses Works with RG58, RG59, RG6, and RG11 coaxial (75Ohm) cable. Pack of 10, High Quality Right Angle F81 Connector