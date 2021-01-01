From coloplast
Coaxial Cable Extension Adapter Couplers 2Pack Works on FType RG59 RG6 Coax Cables Connects Two Coaxial Cables to Extend Length FemaletoFemale.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Length extender extend the length of your video cables without having to buy a lonr cable Perfect for coupling connect 2 F-type coaxial video cables tother (Includes 2 adapters) Easy install The simple screw on installation makes assembly and disassembly effortless Universal compatibility these Extension Adapters are compatible with all brands of RG59 and RG6 coaxial cables Worry free purchase This product is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and free U.S-Based technical support. Call The expert at 800-654-8483 with any questions or issues about your purchase