Coaxial Cable Clips Cat6 Electrical Wire Cable Clip 14 in 6 mm Screw Clip and Fastener Black 100 Pieces per Bag

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed with strong, yet soft, plastic material that won't damage coaxial, data, electrical, or other wire and cables. Additionally, by using a special PE UV material, no electrical shorts are created (as seen with staples or metal clips). Added ridges 'lock' the clip in place, allowing it to automatically adjust to a wide variety of cable and wires sizes. Allows for near 360 degrees of grip, so that the cable will not slide back and forth for most sizes. High Quality, Outdoor Rated, UV Protected PE Clip and Long-Life Yellow Zinc plated screw anchors are designed to be strong and easy to install. They are pre-installed into the clip, saving time and making installation much easier. Twin mounting head allow for the use of either a 1/4' hex drive bit, or a standard #2 Phillips head drill bit. A standard #2 Phillips head screwdriver may also be used to install the clips.