Coaxial Cable 50 Feet with FMale Connectors Ultra Series TriShielded UL CL2 inWall Rated RG6 Digital AudioVideo Includes Removable EZ Grip Caps.

$18.69
In stock
Best Quality Guranteed. Applications: Use Ultra Series Coaxial Cables to connect Televisions, Cable Modems, Satellite Receivers, Off-Air Antennas and all other F-Female equipped devices. Construction: Manufactured from Triple Shielded RG6 coaxial cable suitable for outdoor or indoor use. In-Wall Use: Ultra Series Coax cables are UL rated for in-wall use. Connectors: Nickel plated F-type connectors. Complimentary Removable East Grip Connector Caps simplify installation onto F-Female. Easily removed by sliding off if not desired. Other complementary products: Right Angle F Connectors (Item# B00H7KD4T0) and F81 Splice Connectors (Item# B00HFYGQHU)

