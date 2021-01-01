From a.h. apothecary
Coaxial Cable 25 Feet F Connectors FType Pin Plug Socket Male TwistOn Adapter Jack with Quad Shielded RG6 Coax Patch Cable Wire Cord Black
Advertisement
Delivers high performance and versatile full range audio video for your AV audio video device equipment; Accurately transfer high bandwidth frequency quality detailed clean natural pure audio sound / realism and clarity jitter-free in video signals High performance RG6 cable (also refer to as RG6/U cable, RG-6/U cable or RG-6 cable) for connecting a cable television (CATV), VCR, satellite receiver, cable box, digital router, cable modem, antenna, or other devices with RG6 F-type female coaxial (RG6 F-pin coaxial) port Manufactured from Quad shielded RG6 coax cable is the perfect choice for DirectTV and Dish Network systems at up to 3 GHz; Suitable for outdoor or indoor use (In-Wall Use) with a durable, yet flexible jacket Low profile metallic connectors ensure a secure connection and increase durability; Heavy quad-shielding consists of four layers of aluminum foil and braid shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and r