Images d'Orient - Set of 6 Coasters - Sejjadeh Ruby

Bring the vibrancy of the Med to the table with this set of six coasters from Images d'Orient. Reminiscent of tiles found in Mediterranean residences in the 1930s and '40s, these coasters are designed to make your table top pop. Key features: * Set of 6 coasters * Material: silicone * Dimensions: 9x9cm * Inspired by the floor of Mediterranean residences in the 1930s & '40s * Heat resistant, waterproof & shatterproof * Heat resistant to cookware except cast iron & enameled cast iron * Hand wash only, soak in hot water to restore shape * More home accessories available from Images d'Orient