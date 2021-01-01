Coasters for Drinks, Leather Coasters with Holder, Protect Furniture from Damage(6PCS, White)

Best Quality Guranteed. [ MODERN DESIGN ] - Simple and classy white PU leather coaster set with a round shaped and marble design(NOT real marble, they are PU leather), which looks really stylish and beautiful. You can use them on your dining table, coffee table or even for your favorite cup at the office. [ HIGH QUALITY ] - Our lightweight, high quality cup coasters, durable & water resistant and easy to clean. Besides, These wonderful drinks coaster can protects your beloved dining table, kitchen countertops from damage and appropriate stains by HOT water, coffee & tea. [ IDEAL SIZE ] - Big 3.9 inch (9.8cm) size suits all commercial type of cups and mugs, making them the perfect size for holding coffee cups, kids' drinks, sports bottles, craft cocktails and tumblers. [ PERFECT GIFT ] - What a excellent gift idea for your families and friends, They will love it. [ GUARANTEE ] - All table coasters are packaged after manual inspection, If there are a