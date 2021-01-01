Coasters for Drinks, 6 PCS Premium PU Leather Coaster with Holder, Heat Resistant Cup Mat Pad - Protect Furniture from Stains Water Rings and.

Best Quality Guranteed. Stylish and classic design: these gorgeous leather coasters will definitely add a touch of elegance to any home, being easy to mix and match with any type of dcor, from modern, minimalist to more classic ones! Ideal size of 3.9*3.9 inch drink coasters, making it suitable for most types of coffee cups and mugs, bottles, wine glasses, etc. Wonderful and thoughtful gift idea for your families and friends for Birthdays, Christmas, New Year, Housewarming parties, etc. These drink coasters are functional and useful gifts which enhances their home decorum. Our coasters for drinks comes with a holder set to hold up all your coasters when not in use. These wonderful drinks coaster can protects your beloved dining table, kitchen countertops from damage and appropriate stains by HOT water, coffee & tea. Easy to clean, wipe with a damp cloth. Our coasters for drinks comes with a holder set to hold up all your coasters when not in use.